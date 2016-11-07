No Burn Orders in effect in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No Burn Orders in effect in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Here's an unofficial list of no burn orders in effect in the Heartland.

Missouri

Bernie: The city of Bernie has imposed a "NO BURNING ORDER" within the city until further notice due to dry weather conditions.

Bloomfield: A no burn order is in effect until we receive a significant rainfall.

Charleston: Due to extremely dry conditions, the city of Charleston has issued a no burn order until further notice as of Nov. 7.

Doniphan: The Doniphan Fire Chief and Ripley County Emergency Manager has issued a burn ban for Doniphan due to dry conditions in the area.

New Madrid County: A burn ban is in place in New Madrid County.

Puxico: The Puxico Fire Department issued a burn ban on Monday, November 14 until further notice.

Illinois

Olive Branch: A burn ban has been issued for the Horseshoe Lake Fire District in Alexander County, Ill. That burn ban will be lifted on Dec. 1. The fire chief says the department will monitor the rain fall and might reissue the order if needed.

Kentucky

Marshall County: A county-wide burn ban is in effect for Marshall County as of Nov. 1. The order shall remain in effect until significant rainfall or until an order of release from the Marshall County Judge Executive.

McCracken County: A no burn order is in effect for the entire county as of Nov. 1. The ban will remain in effect until the County Judge Executive lifts the ban.

As of Nov. 16 a total of 83 counties in Kentucky were under a No Burn Ban, according to the Division of Forestry.

The list includes every county in the Heartland except for Lyon County:

  • Crittenden
  • Ballard
  • Caldwell
  • Carlisle
  • Graves
  • Hickman
  • Livingston
  • Marshall
  • McCracken
  • Trigg

Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has banned outdoor burning in half of the state's counties through December 15. Most of the counties are in middle or eastern Tenn.

