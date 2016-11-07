Cubs decline Hammel's 2017 option

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have declined Jason Hammel's option for the 2017 season, making the pitcher a free agent.

The World Series champions announced the move on Sunday. The option was worth $12 million, and Hammel gets a $2 million buyout.

The 34-year-old Hammel went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts this year. The 6-foot-6 right-hander is 33-22 with a 3.59 ERA in 78 starts over two stints with the Cubs.

Hammel did not pitch in the playoffs. The Cubs got Mike Montgomery in a July trade with Seattle, and he likely will replace Hammel in the rotation.

Hammel first signed with the Cubs in February 2014. He went 8-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts before he was traded to Oakland in the deal that sent shortstop Addison Russell to Chicago.

He re-signed with Chicago for a $20 million, two-year contract in December 2014.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.