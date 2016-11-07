Hossa's OT goal lifts Blackhawks past Stars 4-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hossa's OT goal lifts Blackhawks past Stars 4-3

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Marian Hossa scored at 4:31 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and NHL MVP Patrick Kane scored for the third time in four games, helping the Blackhawks sweep the home-and-home set with the Stars. Kane had a goal and an assist in Saturday night's 3-2 victory in Dallas.

The Stars had a power-play opportunity in overtime, but Scott Darling made a great kick save on Patrick Eaves to help kill it. Hossa then drove one by Kari Lehtonen for his sixth of the season.

