November 8 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday on this 8th day of November, you're in good company when it comes to high paid athletes.

In 2010, The St. Louis Rams made him the number one pick in the NFL draft.  They then signed him to a $78 million dollar contract. It remains the biggest NFL rookie contract of all time. Five years later, the Rams  traded him to the Eagles. This year he's with the Vikings. Quarterback Sam Bradford is 29 today.

He's the slugging outfielder for the Miami Marlins.  After the 2014 season, he signed the largest contract in sports history, $325 million dollars for 13 years. Giancarlo Stanton is 27 today.

She's an actress who got her start by starring in commercials when she was six years old.  As an adult she's starred in the American Pie movies, The Big Lebowski and Sharknado. Tara Reid is 41 today.

He was a teen idol in the 1970's who was constantly on the cover of teen magazines like Tiger Beat.  He had roles in the Walking Tall films and made guest appearances on several TV shows.  He also had a career in the recording industry, charting several singles in the late '70's. We're talking about Leif Garrett who's 55 today.

