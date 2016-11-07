Toys R Us plans 30-hour Black Friday shopping spree starting Tha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Toys R Us plans 30-hour Black Friday shopping spree starting Thanksgiving day

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If your Thanksgiving plans include Black Friday Shopping, Toys R Us is making it easier for you.

The retailer says after you finish Thanksgiving dinner, you can head straight to the store.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and will stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday, November, 25.

That means you can shop for deals for 30 hours straight.

The store promises low prices on you favorite toys, board games, video games, electronics, DVDs and more.

This contrasts with the latest move by several malls and retailers that pledged to stay shut on Thanksgiving.

This small list includes West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, which decided to close because "the magic of Black Friday has been diminished by an earlier start to the shopping season."

Macy's will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, an hour earlier than it did in 2015.

Kohl's will open at 6 p.m.

However, these retailers might see some backlash.

BestBlackFriday.com surveyed people and found that 54.6 percent didn't like or strongly disliked retailers being open on Thanksgiving.

Of those surveyed, 60.2 percent said they would not shop on the holiday.

