FIRST ALERT: Monday is your weather pick of the week. But cooler weather is on the horizon.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Monday is your weather pick of the week! Waking up it will be mostly clear with temps in the 40s. By lunchtime, a few clouds will have moved in, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. There’s a chance of rain Tuesday morning that may affect your commute. FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather moves in on Wednesday, which will make it feel more like November.

Making Headlines:

Deadly shooting: Authorities say a Peach County deputy was killed and another was wounded responding to a dispute between neighbors in central Georgia. When the deputies arrived "they were under gunfire."

Shake, rattle and roll: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake centered near one of the world's key oil hubs brought down building facades and shattered windows, triggering fears the temblor may have damaged key infrastructure. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said it and the Oklahoma Geological Survey were investigating after the quake.

Notable death: Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and the epicenter of several political storms during the Clinton administration, including the seizure of Elian Gonzalez, died early Monday. She was 78. Reno died from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Get ready: Voters everywhere will officially be able to decide who they want to take over as president on November 8, in addition to a handful of state and local offices. We'll take a closer look at what you need to know on the Breakfast Show.

