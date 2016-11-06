2 arrested in Scott Co., MO on multiple drug charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said two people have been arrested as a result of an undercover narcotics investigation.

Walter said Michael S. Stanley, 43, of New Madrid, and Madelina E. Ward-Mendez, 18, of Sikeston, were arrested Saturday, Nov. 5 in Miner, Missouri when they met with undercover officers during an illegal drug transaction. The investigation revealed that the couple had just participated in an illegal drug transaction in New Madrid.

During the arrest, both Stanley and Ward-Mendez attempted to discard items of narcotics, a sales ledger pertaining to drug sales and paraphernalia they had on their person and in the vehicle.

A subsequent consent search of a nearby motel room where the couple was staying revealed the discovery of additional narcotic-related items.

Walter said a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with hydrocodone tablets and articles commonly used to weigh, package and distribute the illegal drugs were seized.

Both Stanley and Ward-Mendez have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond has been set at $50,000 each.

