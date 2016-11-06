5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of central OK

According to the USGS, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook parts of central Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 6

The quake happened about 3 km west of Cushing, Oklahoma, about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press reports the center of the quake was located near one of the world's key oil hubs.

Only minor injuries were reported.

It had a depth of about 6.1 km and a minimum distance of 1.7 km.

The quake happened about 7:44 p.m. Sunday and was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 5.0 magnitude quake comes on the heels of a series of smaller quakes that have rattled the area over the past several days.

Oklahoma has experienced at least 10 mild earthquakes since Nov. 1, with magnitudes ranging from 2.9 to 4.5.

Officials have confirmed there are damages to some of the towns older buildings.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said it and the Oklahoma Geological Survey were investigating after the quake,

