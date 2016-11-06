Carbondale PD to open its Firearms Range to deer hunters

The City of Carbondale Police Department will open its Firearms Range to provide a safe place for hunters in our area to sight in shotguns and muzzle loaders for deer season.

The Department will have certified Range Officers on site to ensure safety and answer questions for those participating. The Range will be open, free of charge, to those wishing to sight in shotguns and muzzle loaders on the following dates and times;

Saturday November 5 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday November 6 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday November 10 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday November 12 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday November 13 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Those participating will need to present their FOID cards for verification, provide their own ammunition, transport the firearm legally by having it unloaded and enclosed in a case, and sign a waiver to participate. Targets will be provided and only shotguns and muzzle loaders will be allowed to be fired on the Range; no other firearms will be allowed. Eye and ear protection will be available for those without the safety equipment. Anyone under 18 must

be accompanied by an adult with an FOID card.

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure adequate staffing is available. Please contact Training Officer Brian Gleason at (618)-457-3200,

extension 418, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by email at bgleason@ci.carbondale.il.us.

The Firearms Range is located at 105 Bigler Road, off of East Walnut Street (Old Route 13).

For more information please visit www.carbondalepolice.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

























































































































