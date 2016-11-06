3 injured, 1 seriously in two-vehicle collision in Randolph Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured, 1 seriously in two-vehicle collision in Randolph Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: RayCom Media) (Source: RayCom Media)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The ISP is reporting three people were injured in crash that occurred on Illinois Route 154 at Griggs Road in Randolph County on Sunday, Nov. 6

Driver and eye witness accounts indicate a Dodge pickup truck driven by Wilford Wolfmeier, 56, Red Bud, Illinois was heading west bound on Route 154 at Griggs Road.  

A 2000 Toyota pickup truck driven by, Justin Guethle, 20, of Chester, Illinois, turned left into the path of Wolfmeier, causing a collision.

Guethe had an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time of the the collision.

The roadway was temporarily closed for approximately one hour, but has been since reopened.

Both drivers were taken to Red Bud Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger was air lifted to St. Louis University Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

