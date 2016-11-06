MO girl wants people to spend more on clean water, less on Christmas presents

The fifth annual MissionFest Cape was held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

More than one hundred volunteers came out to help bag up meals for the less fortunate.

Roughly 75,000 meals were expected to be made at the event. 25,000 meals were donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, while the rest went overseas to Haiti.

Along with the bagging of the meals, dozens of vendors set up booths to engage in community involvement for the need in other countries, as well.

Of those vendors, one was a 10-year-old girl who was collecting dimes to help save childrens lives by trying to help supply them with water.

Harley Radi, 10, set up a booth at the MissionFest event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Sunday. Her booth was called Advent Conspiracy.

She sat behind a table full of information about the program. Along with that, bottles of water and a diagram that shows a small green circle inside a much bigger black circle; information that Radi got from the Advent Conspiracy organization.

The green circle indicates the $10 billion that goes towards providing clean water to the people in Haiti per year. The black circle indicates the $550 billion that people spend on Christmas presents per year.

"People spend way too much money on Christmas," Radi said. "They don't pay attention to what people really need."

Radi handed out bottles of water in hopes people would fill them with dimes and return them.

"I think everyone should need water and they should live as long as they possibly can," Radi said.

Radi hopes to collect about $3,000 to donate towards getting a new water well for the people of Haiti so they can have clean drinking water.

"Just today, it's a daily thing, over 720 kids will die because they don't have clean water," Radi said. "So I'm going to build a water well down in Haiti."

If you would like more information about these programs, you can find it on www.missionfest.org and adventconspiracy.org.

