Cookie Crumb Trail event comes back to Ste. Genevieve

The Cookie Crumb Trail is an event where people can sample cookies and collect recipes to get started on your Christmas baking.

It will take place at Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Participating downtown shops will feature a different cookie recipes and have sample cookies for you to taste.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from participating merchants.

The proceeds will go to a local family in need, just in time for Christmas.

You will also get a copy of the recipe so you can try them at home in your own kitchen.

