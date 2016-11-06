First Bank office participating in Toys for Tots campaign

The First Bank in Red Bud, Illinois will serve as a drop-off site for Toys for Tots through December 16th.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by the Red Bud branch and drop off new, unwrapped toys. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Office hours are 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Thursday, 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Fridays, and 8 A.M. to noon on Saturdays.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.