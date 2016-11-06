Paducah, KY man arrested on several charges after alleged domestic assault

A Paducah man is behind bars and facing multiple charges, including some for allegedly assaulting his wife.

On November 6 at approximately 1:39 a.m., deputies responded to the area of John Puryear Drive and Husband Road for a report of a woman that had been assaulted.

When police arrived, they found a 25 year-old-woman from Paducah who had been assaulted by her husband, Jeffery D. Cook, 28, also from Paducah.

Further investigation revealed that Cook had assaulted the victim in their vehicle while leaving an area bar.

While leaving the establishment, Cook Struck her in the face with a metal air pistol, breaking her nose.

After the assault, the victim waited for the vehicle to stop then jumped out of the vehicle to find help and to contact the police.

Cook then fled the scene in the couples vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene by Mercy Regional EMS and was transported to Lourdes hospital.

While deputies were conducting a follow up investigation at Lourdes hospital, they saw Cook parked in the emergency room parking lot.

When he was found, it was discovered that he had recently damaged a vehicle that belonged to one of the victim's friends that was visiting her at the hospital.

Deputies tried to apprehend Cook and he began to drive away in his vehicle.

While fleeing the area, Cook almost struck two deputies with his vehicle. The two deputies were uninjured and attempted to pursue him once back to their vehicles.

Cook was able to get out of the parking lot while deputies returned to their vehicles and was able to escape. He was later found in Graves County, after he was involved in a single vehicle crash, by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department and taken into custody without further incident.

He was then lodged at the McCracken County Jail.

Cook is charged with assault 2nd degree – domestic violence, assault 3rd degree – police officer (2 counts), fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (aggravated),1st degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to produce insurance card.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted with the investigation by the Paducah Police Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Regional EMS and Lourdes hospital security.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

