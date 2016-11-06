MoDOT prepares for winter with statewide drill

Even though temperatures have been above average this fall, the Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for winter with a statewide drill on Wednesday, November 9.

The drill tests MoDOT's winter weather plan to get travelers back on roadways as quickly as possible by having employees react to a simulated forecast of significant snow coverage for the entire state. The department's emergency operation centers will activate, maintenance employees will be deployed, and emergency communications systems will be tested.

In addition to the drill, all maintenance employees will complete an annual winter skills training that serves as a refresher course for plowing snow and every piece of equipment will be inspected to ensure proper operation.

"Over 3,200 MoDOT employees are involved in our winter operations, including every maintenance crew across the state," stated State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. "The annual drill helps make sure we all know our roles during a storm, and we can do our jobs successfully."

Motorists may notice increased numbers of MoDOT vehicles on state routes during the drill. Crews will deploy after 8 a.m. in rural areas and after 9 a.m. in urban areas. The exercise should be completed by 3 p.m.

For more information on road conditions across the state, safe traveling tips, and other winter weather information, visit www.modot.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.