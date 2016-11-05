Heartland scores for 11/5

NCAA Division I College Football Jacksonville State 17 Southeast Missouri State 10 South Dakota 28 Southern Illinois Missouri 21 South Carolina 31 Tennessee Tech 0 Tennessee 55 Georgia 27 Kentucky 24

Jackson Indians girls cross country team won MSHSAA Class 4 state meet.

Notre Dame girls cross country team took second in MSHSAA Class 3 state meet.

Woodland girls cross country team took 12th and the boys took 4th in the class 2 MSHSAA state meet.

Ste. Genevieve boys cross country team took 2nd in the class 3 MSHSAA state meet.

Mean Machine won the Jefferson County Championship.

The big team won 39 to 6 over Twin Cities Blue Cougars and the little team won 46 to 16 over Potosi.