Dress sale fundraiser held in Sikeston for the Kenny Rogers Children's Center

"Say Yes to a Dress" held a fundraiser in Sikeston, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 5 to help raise money for the Kenny Rogers Children's Center.

The event was held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m and there were more than 100 dresses in the selection.

For more information on the event and how you can help contact Christy O' Neal at 573-472-0397.

