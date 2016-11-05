AMBER ALERT issued for 2 missing MO children canceled, suspect a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AMBER ALERT issued for 2 missing MO children canceled, suspect and children located

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
An AMBER Alert issued for two boys abducted from the St. Louis area on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been cancelled.

Authorities report both the suspect and the children have been located.

There are no other details available at this time. Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Ethan Cadenbach, 5, and Owen Cadenbach, 4, were abducted on Saturday. Ethan, a white male with blonde hair and blues, is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. Owen, a white male with reddish blonde hair and blues eyes, is 4 feet and weighs approximately 50 pounds.

The suspect is believed to be Christopher Cadenbach, 42. He is a white male, approximately 5'10" weighing around 240 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has an unshaven face and judo belt tattoo on his right bicep. He was last seen wearing a straw hat, tan short sleeve shirt and jeans.

The suspect had been last seen driving a dark grey 2006 Ford Focus with Missouri plates - HE7T6W. He was last seen at 343 Rauhut Avenue in St. Louis.

