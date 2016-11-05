SCAM ALERT: Scammers posing as law enforcement in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SCAM ALERT: Scammers posing as law enforcement in McCracken Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind everyone of a new scam reportedly going on throughout the community.

According to authorities, unknown individuals posing law enforcement have been contacting people in the area. These individuals are claiming to be with the sheriff’s department, or in some versions of the scam with the United States Marshal’s Office.  The individuals are preying on residents, stating that they have a federal warrant for failure to appear in federal court for jury duty.

The scammers stated that in order to release the warrant, a $980 green dot money card needed to be purchased and given to them over the phone. Once the victim gave the scammers the money card number, they stated a second warrant had been located and an additional $1450 bond needed to be paid. Once the victim gave that money card number, the scammer stated that Walgreen’s had exceeded their daily limit on money cards, and the ones that the victim had bought were invalid. The scammer then had the victim obtain a single card for both warrants totaling over $2,000. After the victim paid that amount, the scammer attempted to solicit more money. The victim severed contact with the scammers at that time.

The number the scammers are calling from appears to be a local number - 270-206-8787, extension 38. The victim stated that the scammer had what sounded like a police radio in the background and spoke very good English.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will contact you by phone in the attempt to serve warrants over the phone. Warrants, state and federal, must be served at the appropriate court house in person. Anyone calling on the behalf of law enforcement for any other matters can be verified by calling the appropriate local number that is listed in the phone directory for that agency.

Scammers often will try high pressure tactics on their victims and create a sense of urgency in the encounter so that the victim does not have time to think about the circumstances that is being solicited for. It is recommended that residents hang up on these calls, and block the number if necessary.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly