SCAM ALERT: Scammers posing as law enforcement in McCracken Co.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind everyone of a new scam reportedly going on throughout the community.

According to authorities, unknown individuals posing law enforcement have been contacting people in the area. These individuals are claiming to be with the sheriff’s department, or in some versions of the scam with the United States Marshal’s Office. The individuals are preying on residents, stating that they have a federal warrant for failure to appear in federal court for jury duty.

The scammers stated that in order to release the warrant, a $980 green dot money card needed to be purchased and given to them over the phone. Once the victim gave the scammers the money card number, they stated a second warrant had been located and an additional $1450 bond needed to be paid. Once the victim gave that money card number, the scammer stated that Walgreen’s had exceeded their daily limit on money cards, and the ones that the victim had bought were invalid. The scammer then had the victim obtain a single card for both warrants totaling over $2,000. After the victim paid that amount, the scammer attempted to solicit more money. The victim severed contact with the scammers at that time.

The number the scammers are calling from appears to be a local number - 270-206-8787, extension 38. The victim stated that the scammer had what sounded like a police radio in the background and spoke very good English.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will contact you by phone in the attempt to serve warrants over the phone. Warrants, state and federal, must be served at the appropriate court house in person. Anyone calling on the behalf of law enforcement for any other matters can be verified by calling the appropriate local number that is listed in the phone directory for that agency.

Scammers often will try high pressure tactics on their victims and create a sense of urgency in the encounter so that the victim does not have time to think about the circumstances that is being solicited for. It is recommended that residents hang up on these calls, and block the number if necessary.

