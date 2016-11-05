Paducah, KY man arrested for stealing motorcycle

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested for being in possession of a stolen motorcycle on Friday, November 4.

McCracken County Deputy Jeremy Renfrow responded to a home on Starr Lane after receiving a complaint of a stolen 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The residents told authorities that sometime on Thursday, November 3 they noticed their motorcycle was missing. The vehicle was then entered into the National Crime Computer system as stolen.

On Saturday around 10 a.m, the owners of the motorcycle saw a male riding it in the area of Pecan Drive. Officers with the Paducah Police Department responded, and located Harley Gilbert, 31, of Paducah, in possession of the stolen motorcycle.

After being interviewed by authorities, Gilbert stated that he had purchased the motorcycle several days ago. Deputies also noted the electrical system on the motorcycle had been tampered with in order to start the motorcycle without a key.

Gilbert was taken into custody without incident for receiving stolen property (class D felony).

Gilbert was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

