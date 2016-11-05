3 bikers seriously injured in crash in West Frankfort, IL

According to West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto, three people were seriously injured in a collision in West Frankfort, Illinois on Saturday, November 5.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Saturday after a driver in a 2012 Buick four-door was traveling northbound on Route 37 and crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle traveling southbound.

After the initial collision, the motorcycle collided with a second motorcycle. Three subjects from the motorcycles were airlifted with critical injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by West Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department's accident reconstruction unit.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.