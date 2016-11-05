NC man injured after single-vehicle crash off of I-55 in Ste. Ge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NC man injured after single-vehicle crash off of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve Co., MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man was injured Saturday afternoon in an accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County, that led to the northbound lanes being closed.

 According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dhanesh M. Gesota, 38, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was traveling north on I-55 near mile marker 148.

Gesota failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, and into multiple trees.

He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries.

