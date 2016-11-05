One killed, one injured in crash in Iron Co., MO

One person is dead and a second seriously injured in a head-on collision in Iron County, Missouri on Friday, November 4.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Highway Y, two miles north of Viburnum, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states Penny J. Dyer, 56 of Steeleville, Missouri, was driving north on the highway when her truck crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Elizabeth D. Fishburn, 27 of Bixby, Missouri.

Dyer was flown to a hospital in St. Louis with "serious" injuries. The coroner pronounced Fishburn dead at the scene.

According to the report, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

