Road back open in Perry Co., IL after semi vs. car crash, no one injured

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A section of IL Rte. 14 West in Perry County was closed temporarily on Saturday after a crash involving a semi truck.

According to Illinois State Police, Richard R. Conway, 50, of Altamont, Ill. was traveling west, just west of Sweetgum, at around 4:28 a.m. Saturday while driving a semi.

Bambi R. Gant, 23, of Mount Vernon , Ill., was traveling west behind Conway, when she decided to try and pass him.

She apparently then lost control and struck the semi near its fuel tank. She then skidded off the road and into a ditch.

ISP handled the crash. Rte. 14 was closed temporarily between Sweetgum Road and US 51 in Perry County, but is back open at this time.

