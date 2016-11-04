Stoddard Co., MO officials searching for burglar caught on home surveillance video

Officials in Stoddard County are asking the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera burglarizing a home.

On November 4 at around 3:45 p.m., officials with the Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 413 between Dexter and Bloomfield, Mo. in response to a burglary.

When officials arrived, the homeowner explained that she arrived home and noticed signs of a forced entry.

The suspect was caught on video and can be seen walking through the home with a crowbar and stealing multiple items.

The suspect was described as a white male, between 5'7" - 5'9" tall, between 150-160 lbs., and was wearing a baseball cap, gloves, a long-sleeved flannel jacket with blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (573) 568-4654.

