Foundation's grant helps children in Sikeston

Pictured left to right are: Marian Kertz, MFA representative; Michelle Fayette, Executive Director KRCC; Brandy Dallas, Clinical Coordinator KRCC; Jim Smith, MFA representative. (Source: Kenny Rogers Children's Center)

The MFA Oil Foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to the Kenny Roger’s Children’s Center.

The Center spokeswoman announced that the money went to purchase a pediatric WalkAide System.

WalkAide is a lightweight, self-contained device worn below the knee that’s becoming a preferred alternative to braces.

The system stimulates the nerve, which helps lift the foot and promote a more natural walking motion.

“We are very excited about the addition of the new device and eager to begin using it for our children. The Center is very thankful to the MFA Oil Foundation for their support”, states Brandy Dallas, Clinical Coordinator and Physical Therapist at Kenny Rogers Children's Center.

