Foundation's grant helps children in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Foundation's grant helps children in Sikeston

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
Pictured left to right are: Marian Kertz, MFA representative; Michelle Fayette, Executive Director KRCC; Brandy Dallas, Clinical Coordinator KRCC; Jim Smith, MFA representative. (Source: Kenny Rogers Children's Center) Pictured left to right are: Marian Kertz, MFA representative; Michelle Fayette, Executive Director KRCC; Brandy Dallas, Clinical Coordinator KRCC; Jim Smith, MFA representative. (Source: Kenny Rogers Children's Center)

The MFA Oil Foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to the Kenny Roger’s Children’s Center.

The Center spokeswoman announced that the money went to purchase a pediatric WalkAide System.

WalkAide is a lightweight, self-contained device worn below the knee that’s becoming a preferred alternative to braces.

The system stimulates the nerve, which helps lift the foot and promote a more natural walking motion.

“We are very excited about the addition of the new device and eager to begin using it for our children.  The Center is very thankful to the MFA Oil Foundation for their support”, states Brandy Dallas, Clinical Coordinator and Physical Therapist at Kenny Rogers Children's Center.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly