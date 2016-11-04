Memphis, TN woman dies in Ste. Genevieve Co. crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memphis, TN woman dies in Ste. Genevieve Co. crash

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Memphis, Tennessee woman died in a crash in Ste. Genevieve County at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 3.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 76-year-old Julia Blackstone of Memphis, was going south on the exit ramp from Interstate 55 to Missouri 32.

A 2006 Pertbilt tractor trailer driven by 36-year-old Theodore L. Northcutt, of Caledonia, Mo., was going westbound on Missouri 32 and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Mary R. Straub, of St. Louis, Mo., was going eastbound on Missouri 32.

Troopers say Blackstone failed to yield to cross traffic and ended up in the path of the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer hit the Equinox's left side and the Equinox continued into the eastbound lane of Missouri 32 and hit the Elantra's front end.

According to troopers, the Elantra continued off the south side of the road and up a slight embankment.

Blackstone was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. at a Ste. Genevieve hospital.

Blackstone's passenger, 48-year-old Edward Jean of Memphis, was seriously injured.

Straub and her passenger, Judith A. Straub, 63, of St. Louis, had moderate injuries.

All three were also taken by ambulance to a Ste. Genevieve hospital.

