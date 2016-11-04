MSU Racers football team takes winning streak on the road

The Murray State Racers football team will take a two game winning streak on the road Saturday November 5.

Murray is coming off back to back wins over Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State.

Murray State started the 2016 football season 0-4 but have rallied to win three of their last four games.

Last season Murray lost to Eastern Kentucky 41-34 in overtime.

Racers will look to return the favor this year and improve to 4-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.