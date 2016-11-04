Candy buy-back event in Carbondale to benefit soldiers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Candy buy-back event in Carbondale to benefit soldiers

Written by Heartland News
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A dentist office in Carbondale, Ilinois plans to improve health and give a gift to the men and women serving our country.

University Place Dental is accepting candy or other donations for a discount on treatments.

They are also accepting letters from the community to send to servicemen and women.

"It's really great, the month of November giving back to veterans," said Bethany Perry, donation organizer. "It was just one more small thing we could do to help support our veterans and troops that are serving overseas."

The office will also give free exams and cleanings to veterans who have an appointment on Veterans Day.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

