Candy buy-back event in Carbondale to benefit soldiers

A dentist office in Carbondale, Ilinois plans to improve health and give a gift to the men and women serving our country.

University Place Dental is accepting candy or other donations for a discount on treatments.

They are also accepting letters from the community to send to servicemen and women.

"It's really great, the month of November giving back to veterans," said Bethany Perry, donation organizer. "It was just one more small thing we could do to help support our veterans and troops that are serving overseas."

The office will also give free exams and cleanings to veterans who have an appointment on Veterans Day.

