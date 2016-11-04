Celebrating SEMO Homecoming? Here's what you need to know

If you're ready to greet old friends and watch the Redhawks play to win on Saturday, here's what you should know.

Parking

Parking in certain parts of downtown Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the SEMO Homecoming Parade scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced that beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, parking will be prohibited at the following places:

Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street

Main Street from Park Drive to William Street

North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive

East side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview

Both sides of Bellevue in front of Houck Stadium

Both sides of Houck Place

Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations. Vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, will be towed from the street.

Parking will be restored on the City streets immediately following the parade with the exception of Bellevue. These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Homecoming parade.

"We make every opportunity to make contact that owner before the parade starts," Sergeant Adam Glueck, with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

"We have several officers coming in early before the parade starts to deal with those issues in particular. Unfortunately, there are cars that may be there when the parade starts and they may have to be towed."

Tailgating

The city of Cape Girardeau has an open container ordinance.

"You're not allowed to have an open container of alcohol on any city street, alley, or side walk or any public parking area," Glueck said. "Now along the parade route there are some designate areas where people are allowed to drink alcohol and those are clearly marked."

Flying Drones

SEMO's campus has a no-flight policy.

"We have a very big division one football game going on this weekend," Kathy Mangels, SEMO Vice President for Finance and Administration said. "We don't want that to be interrupted by one of these unmanned aircraft systems we also want to respect everyone's privacy and so we want to make sure we know what activity is going on campus."

Students agree that this just makes sense.

"That could cause a problem with the game, or you know some people don't like being videoed and that's always a threat with drones," Moberly said. "So I could understand with that many people around and that small of space I could see drones making a problem."

Excitement of Homecoming

"It's been a pretty busy week I've had like three exams, and I got three exams next week too," Southeast Missouri State University Student Warrick Moberly is one of many celebrating homecoming this weekend.

And he's starting his with disc golf.

"But we figured it's homecoming weekend, it's really nice. We wanted to get out and have some fun before we had to bog back down with some of the end of the year," he said.

