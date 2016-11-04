Safety app offers SIU students free rides

Safety is a concern for students on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale - and now there's an app for that.

SIU is offering a Night Safety Transit app that will give students free rides. It's called TransLoc Rider and is available through the Apple App Store or through Google Play.

According to a release issued by the university, students can make ride requests, track the two seven-passenger vans used, save favorite stops and routes and set customized alerts.

Students can also call 618-453-2212 to get a ride. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To learn more visit www.nightsafety.siu.edu.

