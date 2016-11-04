Voter Guide: District races in Illinois

This is a list of summaries for races happening in southern Illinois.

Who will get to vote on the state’s behalf as a Senator in Washington D.C.?

This affects all who live in Illinois.

Your Options are Mark Kirk (R), Scott Summers (G), Tammy Duckworth (D), and Kenton McMillen

Republican Senator Mark Kirk was trailing his challenger, Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth in the latest Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Poll.

This race showed Duckworth with a lead of 48 percent to Kirk’s 34 percent among likely voters. The Libertarian candidate, Kent McMillen, received the support of 3 percent of the respondents while 2 percent said they would vote for the Green Party candidate, Scott Summers, and 10 percent remained undecided.

Illinois Comptroller

This affects all who live in Illinois.

The Comptroller will be responsible for keeping tabs on Illinois Financial accounts, and ordering transactions in and out of them. Your options are Leslie Munger (R), Susana Mendoza (D), Claire Ball (L), Tim Curtin (G)

In the race for state Comptroller, incumbent Leslie Munger is running to retain the seat she was appointed to by Governor Rauner upon the death of Judy Baar Topinka.

She is being challenged by Democrat Susana Mendoza. Mendoza is leading by a 40 percent to 32 percent margin among likely voters. There is a large 22 percent of the voters who remain undecided.

58th District Illinois Senator Race

This affects you if you live in St. Claire, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Jackson, Union or Jefferson County

Paul Schimpf (R) and Sheila Simon (D) are competing for the seat of current state Senator David Luechtefeld.

Simon, former Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, has served on the Carbondale City Council, and also has a history in law including time as an assistant Jackson County State’s Attorney. Simon is endorsed by Carbondale Newspaper The Southern Illinoisian.

Opponent Shimpf has Luechtefeld’s own endorsement to succeed the position. Schimpf spent most of his career in the Military between 1993 and 2013 performing duties spanning from combat to acting as legal counsel. In retirement, he ran against Lisa Madigan for Attorney General in 2014, carrying 68 out of 102 counties.

59th Illinois State Senate District

This affects you if you live in Franklin, Hamilton, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Massac, Johnson, Union, Pulaski and Alexander Counties

Incumbant Gary Forby (D) was in the Illinois House of representatives from 2000 to 2003, when he succeed state Senator Larry Woolard in the 59th district. Opponent Dale Fowler (R) spent 22 years working in the department of corrections, then was appointed mayor of Harrisburg in 2014.

115th District race for Illinois General Assembly

This affects you if you live in Jefferson, Washington, Perry, Jackson or Union Counties

Incumbant Terri Bryant (R) succeeded Mike Bost in 2014 in the 115th, after 20 years working in the Department of corrections. Opponent Marsha Griffen (D) is a Jonesboro elementary school teacher and the founder of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’, a non-profit which was launched following announcements that Tamms Correctional center would close.

118th District race for the General Assembly

This affects you if you live in Alexander, Pulaski, Massac, Pope, Hardin, Johnson, Saline, Gallatin or parts of Union County, Jackson County and Hamilton County

Incumbant Brandon Phelps (D) of El Dorado was appointed in 2003, and is a former union worker for the Midwest Region of Laborers. Opponent Kasiar is a business owner also of El Dorado.Jason V. Kasiar (R) is a board member in healthcare, and is the school board president in El Dorado.

117th District race for Illinois General Assembly

This affects you if you live in Franklin County, Williamson county, or the townships of Knights Prairie, McLeansboro, Flannigan, and South Flannigan in Hamilton County

Incumbant John Bradly (D) has been in office since 2003, and is attorney by profession. Dave Severin (R) owns an embroidery business in Benton and was involved in organizing Southern Illinois Special Olympics for 10 years.

