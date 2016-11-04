Vigil, ceremony to be held on Veterans Day in Carbondale

A vigil and ceremony will be held in Carbondale, Illinois on Friday, November 11.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale, VFW Post 2605 and the City of Carbondale will host the joint ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Veterans Memorial Plaza is located at the intersection of East Main and South Washington Streets, just south of the town square.

If it rains, the ceremony will move across the street to the City Pavilion.

The ceremony honors veterans of all American and foreign wars, conflicts and military operations. University offices are closed, and there are no classes.

As part of the event, more than 100 members of the university's Air Force and Army ROTC will honor those who have served. Cadets will stand a silent vigil starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Old Main Flagpole in remembrance of the nation's prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action.

The guard change will occur every 15 minutes during the 24-hour period that runs until Friday's ceremony.

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will provide introductory remarks and Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry will present a Veterans Day proclamation

David Conrad, VFW Post 2065 commander, will recognize World War II and Korean War veterans.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey Welch, also a former dean of students and vice chancellor of student affairs at SIUC, will present the keynote address.

