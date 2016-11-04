Heartland Veterans Day events 2016

Rainbow Carwash will join more than 3,300 other car wash locations across the country in offering free car washes to veterans and military personnel on Friday, Nov. 11.

Rainbow Carwash will join more than 3,300 other car wash locations across the country in offering free car washes to veterans and military personnel on Friday, Nov. 11.

Check out some Veterans Day events in the Heartland for 2016.

Send us your events to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Bloomfield

The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield will hold its annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Committal Shelter Plaza in the cemetery. Colonel Stephen Elder, U.S. Army, will be the keynote speaker.

Jackson

The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Veterans from all branches of service will move through the uptown Jackson area along High St., Main St., and Oklahoma St.

Oran

There will be a Veterans Day program at Oran High School at 9 a.m.

Poplar Bluff

The Poplar Bluff Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Wall in front of the Black River Coliseum. The ceremony will honor all Veterans of all wars.

Sikeston

There will be a Veterans Day assembly at the Sikeston Field House from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Illinois

Carbondale

SIU, VFW Post 2065 and the City of Carbondale will host a joint Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11 at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. In the case of inclement weather, the alternative location is the city pavilion across from Veterans Memorial Plaza. Click here for more information.

Du Quoin

The Du Quoin Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Du Quoin on Main street at 10 a.m.

Tamaroa

The Tamaroa Grade School invites the public to their Veterans Day celebration on November 0 at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium. There will be a small ceremony to honor veterans, refreshments will be served and they invite veterans to bring photos, uniforms, and/or other memorabilia to share with the older students. The grade school is located on 200 W. Main Street.

Ullin

Shawnee Community College will host a Veterans Monument Dedication on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. outside the Edward M. Smith Center, located at SCC's main campus in Ullin. The SCC men's basketball team will play after the dedication at 3 p.m. Veterans will receive free admission to the basketball game.

Vienna

Vienna High School will host a Flag Raising/Salute to Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Local veteran Richard Brumley will be speaking at the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post will be dedicating the flag. The event will be hosted on the front lawn of the school.

Kentucky

Paducah

The Paducah Parks Services Department and the Veterans Day Planning Committee invite the public to attend the Veterans Day Opening Ceremony and Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The opening ceremony will be held at the Korean War Monument on the 6th Street side of Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza at 10:15 a.m. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington Streets.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.