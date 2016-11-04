What's at stake on Tuesday? Here's a breakdown for Illinois

New poll numbers released by Southern Illinois University show people aren’t happy with the job of Illinois' top leaders.

Political analyst David Yepsen blames low approval ratings for the state's government on what he calls a "proxy war" between republicans and democrats, headed off by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Majority Leader Mike Madigan.

According to recent poll data released by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is more unpopular than Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner among all registered voters. The two are locked in a stalemate over the state budget and poll numbers show voters aren’t terribly impressed with either leader.

Sixty-three percent of registered Illinois voters polled either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Speaker Madigan’s performance, whereas 55 percent either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Rauner’s job performance.

Yepsen said the state will wake up the day after the election and still likely have a democratic legislature and republican governor, but voters in southern Illinois have the option to sway the tide of this "proxy war" by electing representatives in their district.

A Constitutional Amendment

The state item on every ballot in Illinois is the proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois constitution, also known as the "Safe Roads Amendment" and the "Lockbox Amendment."

It asks voters if Illinois should amend the constitution to limit how lawmakers spend road funds.

Voting "yes" on this issue is a vote to prohibit legislators from spending funds earmarked for road construction on other, non-road projects.

Voting "no" will allow legislators to move money from the fund freely.

Roughly 25 percent of the money meant for infrastructure upgrades and maintenance across Illinois has been used elsewhere in the deficit-burdened state budget since 2003.

In spite of widespread bipartisan support, some opponents have surfaced, including social service groups who argue it is unfair to protect transportation funding over other issues.

To pass, the measure needs either 60 percent of those voting on the amendment or a majority of those voting in the election.

According to a recent poll, there are 80 percent of likely voters who support what’s been dubbed the “Lockbox Amendment." Support is strongest downstate, where 87 percent support the measure. Seventy-eight percent support the measure in the Chicago suburbs and 73 percent in Chicago.

Who should represent the 12th district in the U.S. Congress?

This choice affects you if you live in Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, Union, and Williamson Counties.

Incumbent Mike Bost (R) was elected to this seat in 2014, after serving in the 115th Illinois congressional district for 20 years.

"C.J." Barcevic (D) is a is a partner in a St. Louis area law firm specializing in labor law and injured persons cases.

Paula Bradshaw (G) Green Party candidate Bradshaw ran for the same seat in 2014. Bradshaw is a nurse by profession in Carbondale.

The sales tax in Jackson County

More than 4,500 people have already voted in Jackson County, breaking their previous record. People are voting at a rate of more than 200 per day according to County Clerk Larry Reinhardt.

Jackson County voters will be asked two county-specific public questions.

The first asks if the county should increase sales tax by one percent to pay for county-wide school improvements.

According to the Murphysboro School District Superintendent, schools outside of Carbondale need the money this would generate to repair and replace decaying school buildings. The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce argues Carbondale would be charged a disproportionate amount for those changes due to its size.

The second measure asks if the county, at no taxpayer cost, re-establish a county building commission which would review existing county buildings, as well as how to best improve or take care of those buildings.

