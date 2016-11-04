Kentucky State Parks to host Thanksgiving Day buffet

Sixteen Kentucky State Resort Parks plan to host a Thanksgiving Day buffet on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Kentucky State Parks will serve 2,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of sweet potatoes and 750 pounds of country ham. Additionally, 4,300 pieces of fried chicken, 1,300 pounds of roast beef and 12,000 rolls will also be served, along with 600 pies, including pecan and pumpkin.

The parks have hosted the Thanksgiving Day buffet for more than four decades and usually serve about 10,000 customers each year.

The buffet will include soups, cheeses and salads for starters, and the menu features turkey and dressing, baked ham, carved roast beef and fried chicken. Vegetables include old-fashioned candied yams, country-style green beans and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy.

The cost for the buffet is $19.50 plus tax (drink included) for adults, $9.50 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under eat for free.

The buffet will be served from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at most parks.

The buffet will be served at Kenlake State Resort Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., General Butler from noon to 7 p.m. and Pine Mountain from noon to 4 p.m. Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be offering a reduced buffet. Guests should note that the restaurant and lodge at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park are closed for repairs.

For more information on the Thanksgiving Day buffet and other state park events, visit www.parks.ky.gov

