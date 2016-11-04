McCracken Co., KY man arrested after breaking into abandoned bui - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co., KY man arrested after breaking into abandoned building

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
William Hendrickson (Source: Paducah Police Department) William Hendrickson (Source: Paducah Police Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County man was arrested Thursday morning after he broke into a vacant building at Tennessee and South 13th Streets.

Paducah police received an anonymous call, stating a man had entered the vacant building.

They found William R. Hendrickson, 58, with copper wire in his hand and a flashlight, crescent wrench, wire cutters and a pocket knife in his possession.

Officers determined Hendrickson had cut the copper wire from inside the building.

Hendrickson was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

