Hunters can sight firearms at Williamson Co. Sheriff's firing range

Mike Payne, Director
MARION, IL

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to announce that hunters who would like to sight in their guns for the upcoming firearm deer season can do so at their firing range.

The Sheriff’s Office Firing Range will be open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it will be open rain or shine.

Hunters are invited to come and sight their firearms at the Range, which provides a safe and controlled environment for this.

The range is equipped with shooting benches, a pavilion shelter and sand bags.

There will also be a moving target system available.

Hunters can bring their own targets if they wish but the sheriff’s office will have targets there as well.

The marked distances start at 25 yards and go up to 200 yards.

You will be able to bring pistols, shotguns and muzzleloaders.

The Range is located at 18567 Philadelphia Road, Marion, IL.

Here are the directions to the Williamson County Firearms Range:

  • Route 13 east of Marion to Stilley’s Mill Road
  • Turn north on Stilley’s Mill Road to Philadelphia Road
  • Turn east on Philadelphia Road and go to the dead end

The first gate will have Range signs.

For further information call Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298 or go to this email.

