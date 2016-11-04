SUV rolls into pond after driver forgets to put it in park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SUV rolls into pond after driver forgets to put it in park

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Benton, KY Police Department) (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

A trip to the bank turned into quite an ordeal after a customer's SUV ended up in a pond.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. outside Community Financial Services Bank in Benton, Kentucky.

According to police, the driver parked in a spot close to the front entrance of the bank and went inside.

The driver apparently left it running and in drive.

The passenger reached over and turned the vehicle off, and that's when police say it rolled backwards, jumped a curb, and rolled into the pond.

When officers arrived, the passenger was still in the vehicle and water was up to the bottom of the door.

The passenger wasn't hurt and the vehicle had minor damage, according to police.

The bank also had minor property damage.

