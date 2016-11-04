Carbondale PD: Beware of recent Craigslist 'scam'

The Carbondale Police Department reports they have met with two different victims of theft involving a Craigslist scam.

According to police, they met with the victims on November 1 and learned both had posted items for sale on the website.

They say the suspect in both cases sent the victims a check for more than the amount. Both victims were told to cash the checks and send back the remaining amount to the suspect via Western Union.

According to police, the investigating into both cases revealed the checks to be fraudulent.

The police department asks that citizens be aware of these types of scams and urges everyone to use caution when buying or selling items on the internet.

If someone sends you a check asking you to send money back via wire transfer, it is likely a scam.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.