Deadly shooting under investigation in Ripley Co., MO

A death investigation is underway right now in Ripley County after a man was shot and killed.

According to the Missouri Highway State Highway Patrol, it happened on Thursday.

Preliminary evidence indicates the person that shot the man did it in self-defense.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson said the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m.

No one is in custody at this time.

Investigators have not released the name of the man that was killed.

