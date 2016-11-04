Heartland Cooks: A.J.'s Venison Chili

A.J. Hendershot with the Missouri Department of Conservation shares his recipe for Venison Chili. (Source: KFVS)

Archery deer season is well underway and firearm season is just around the corner. That means hunters’ freezers are filling up with ground venison.

A.J. Hendershot with the Missouri Department of Conservation loves to whip up a batch of venison chili with beans, onions, garlic and spices.

He shared his recipe with Heartland Cooks as he was mixing up a crock pot full for the staff of the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Ingredients:

1-2 lbs. ground venison

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 – 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

2- 15 ounce cans of chili beans

1 – 8 ounce can tomato sauce

2 -3 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1 /4 teaspoon pepper (or to taste)

2 Tablespoons cooking oil

Directions:

In a large skillet, saute onions and garlic in cooking oil. Add venison and brown.

Add meat mixture to a crock pot or large soup pot over medium heat. Add diced tomatoes, beans, tomato sauce, beans, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Bring mixture to a low boil, then reduce heat and simmer for one hour.

Serves 4 – 6.

