Obion Co. woman charged with setting her home on fire

A woman from Kenton, Tennessee is behind bars after allegedly intentionally setting her home on fire.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Shannon Roden, 39, is accused of setting that fire on September 15.

She was arrested on Nov. 1 on a charge of arson.

Roden is being held on $25,000 bond.

