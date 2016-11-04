Money Monday: election day freebies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Money Monday: election day freebies

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Your vote on Election Day is enough, but you can also cash in on a list of free stuff once you’ve hit the polls. Here are a few:

FREE PIZZA:

Marco’s Pizza is offering voters a voucher for a FREE Medium 1-Topping Pizza on Election Day.  Click on this link on Election Day to get yours. And the pizza chain is giving social media fans the chance to win four years’ worth of free pizza. Just like their Facebook page.

FREE PATRIOTIC BRACELET:

Wear your “I Voted” sticker into any Starbucks and get a free “Indivisible” bracelet. While supplies last.

FREE DRINK:

With that same "I Voted" sticker on your shirt, you can get a free medium drink with no purchase necessary at Firehouse Subs on election day.

FREE COOKIES:

Great American Cookies celebrates Election Day with a free cookie for anyone wearing an “I Voted” sticker. There’s a location at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

FREE DOUGHNUT:

Do your civic duty, get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut. Just wear your “I Voted” sticker to get this deal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly