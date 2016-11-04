Money Monday: election day freebies

Your vote on Election Day is enough, but you can also cash in on a list of free stuff once you’ve hit the polls. Here are a few:

FREE PIZZA:

Marco’s Pizza is offering voters a voucher for a FREE Medium 1-Topping Pizza on Election Day. Click on this link on Election Day to get yours. And the pizza chain is giving social media fans the chance to win four years’ worth of free pizza. Just like their Facebook page.

FREE PATRIOTIC BRACELET:

Wear your “I Voted” sticker into any Starbucks and get a free “Indivisible” bracelet. While supplies last.

FREE DRINK:

With that same "I Voted" sticker on your shirt, you can get a free medium drink with no purchase necessary at Firehouse Subs on election day.

FREE COOKIES:

Great American Cookies celebrates Election Day with a free cookie for anyone wearing an “I Voted” sticker. There’s a location at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

FREE DOUGHNUT:

Do your civic duty, get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut. Just wear your “I Voted” sticker to get this deal.

