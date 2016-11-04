2 men facing drug, firearm charges after cocain found at home in Graves Co.

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on assault, drug and firearm charges on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the sheriff's office, Kenzo Anthony Sherrill, 48, and Justin Starks, 31, were booked at the Graves County Jail after deputies assisted the probation and parole officers with a home visit at a house located on Rt. 1276 just north of Mayfield.

When officers were searching Sherrill for weapons, he tried to escape and ran out the front door.

Deputies followed and after a short foot chase, Sherrill was caught and detained.

During the search of the home, owned by Starks, deputies found a large amount of powdered cocain.

Two handguns were also found on the property, and an undisclosed amount of cash, which according to the sheriff's office is believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

Sherrill is facing the following charges: trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree (his second offense), two counts of assault on a police officer in the thrid degree, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and evading in the first degree on foot, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Starks was charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree (his second offense), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

