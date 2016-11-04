Police: Man arrested after firing warning shots because 'people were in his car'

A man was arrested in Cape Girardeau late Thursday night after firing a gun into the air.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Alfrae Kroninger, 40, was arrested around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

He told police he saw people in his car and he fired warning shots into the air.

No one was injured.

He was issued a summons for unlawful use of a weapon.

