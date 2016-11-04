Police: Man arrested after firing warning shots because 'people - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Man arrested after firing warning shots because 'people were in his car'

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Alfrae Kroninger (Source: Cape Griardeau Police) Alfrae Kroninger (Source: Cape Griardeau Police)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A man was arrested in Cape Girardeau late Thursday night after firing a gun into the air.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Alfrae Kroninger, 40, was arrested around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

He told police he saw people in his car and he fired warning shots into the air.

No one was injured.

He was issued a summons for unlawful use of a weapon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly