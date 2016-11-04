Woodland R-4 sending both girls and boy cross country teams to s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woodland R-4 sending both girls and boy cross country teams to state, making school history

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

A big sendoff is set for Friday morning in Marble Hill.

Both the boys and girls cross country teams at Woodland High School made it state.

This marks the first time both the boys and girls will run as a team in the state competition.

The town plans to line the streets and cheer them on as they leave for Jefferson City around 8:30 a.m.

Competitors will run Saturday at the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City, Mo.

Woodland will compete in the Class 2 Race.

The girls will run at 11:10 a.m. and the boys will start at 12:25 p.m.

Woodland will compete against teams like Bowling Green, Alton, California and district rivals St. Vincent.

This year, Woodland boys took first in districts and St. Vincent took second.

Woodland girls took second in districts, following St. Vincent

This is only the Woodland boys cross country team's second appearance at state. They qualified last year for the first time.

