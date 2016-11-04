This week in country music: 2010 Darius Rucker - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 2010 Darius Rucker

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's dip into the archives and check out the country music scene from six years ago.

On the first week of November in 2012, these were the songs atop Billboard Magazine's Country Chart.  At number five was Taylor Swift with Mine. The song was released two weeks earlier than intended due to an unauthorized internet leak. 

Easton Corbin was parked in the number four spot.  Roll With It was Corbin 's second consecutive number one hit.

Checking in at number three was Sugarland with Stuck Like Glue. At the time it was the best-selling song by a country duo until it was surpassed by Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" in  2013.

 The Zac Brown Band teamed up with Alan Jackson for the song in the number two spot.  As She's Walking Away would go on to become The Zac Brown Band's fifth number one hit.  It was Jackson's 26th chart topper.

And in the top spot was Darius Rucker with Come Back Song. The tune was co-written by Rucker, Casey Beathard and Chris Stapleton.

