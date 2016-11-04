November 7 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 7 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's a Christian evangelist who has been on Gallup's list of most admired men and women 55 times.  He's often regarded as "America's pastor".  Billy Graham is 98 today.

She's a Canadian singer-songwriter who has won 9 Grammy Awards. Rolling Stone ranks her album Blue as one of the greatest albums of all time.  She suffered a devastating brain aneurysm in 2015 and while she has returned to her home she is still undergoing rehabilitation. Joni Mitchell is  73 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role as Peter on the 1970's sitcom The Brady Bunch.  After the end of that series he made sporadic TV appearances and finally gave up on acting and concentrated on computers.  In the late 1980's and early 1990's he had a very career in the tech industry.  Occasionally he'll still make a TV appearance. Christopher Knight is 59 today.

He's considered among the best pitchers who are not in Baseball's Hall of Fame.  He was a 3-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glove Award winner.  He was a key piece in the bullpen of the Cardinals 1982 team which won the World Series.  Jim "Kitty" Kaat is 78 today.

