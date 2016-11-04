Fri-Yay! Freebies and weekend events

On this November 4, 2016, we’re celebrating Fri-Yay! with some fun ways to get out and enjoy the fall weather with family and friends.

EAGLE ENCOUNTER PROGRAM:

Bald eagles are moving in to their winter feeding grounds at Land Between the lakes. Meet the resident bald eagle at the park’s Woodlands Nature Station at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday in November with daily Eagle Encounter Programs. (The Nature Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.) Click here for a map of where the Nature Station is in the Park.

SEMO HOMECOMING PARADE:

Southeast Missouri State's Homecoming Parade is Saturday morning at 9:30. The theme this year is "Superheroes & Villains: Unmask Your Potential."

HERITAGE FESTIVAL:

The 39th Annual Heritage Festival kicks off Nov. 5. The unofficial kickoff to the holiday season will take place at Southeastern Illinois College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival focuses on locally, hand-crafted items and delicious food. Admission to the event and parking are both free. Handicap parking is available.

HAUNTED HOLLOW:

Touch of Nature will host "Haunted Hollow" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 6. Touch of Nature is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road. If bought in advance, tickets are $7 for people ages 14 and older and $5 for children ages 6-13. Admission is free for children age five and younger. To register, call 618-453-1121. The deadline to sign up for the reduced-price tickets is Nov. 4. You can click here for more information.

DOUBLE THE DEAL GARAGE SALE:

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5th, you can dig through two massive garage sales for one low entry price! All sorts of items will be up for sale at the Osage Center and Shawnee Park Centers. Entry into both sales is just $1.50 for ages 13 and up (12 and under enter free).

FREE COPY OF THE CONSTITUTION:

Hillsdale College in Michigan is offering a free booklet-sized version of one of America’s most important document. Click here to get yours.

FREE CHOCOLATE:

You can get some free chocolate with Kroger's Free Friday Download. For today only you can download an eCoupon for one FREE Hershey’s Kisses Deluxe (4 ct., 1.2 oz.). The eCoupon is only available to download today, But you have until November 20th. to redeem it. To download the coupon, click here.

FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION:

Click on this link and get a year subscription of Family Fun Magazine for free. No Strings Attached.

FREE 2017 CALENDAR:

Sign up for Pillsbury email newsletters, and get a 2017 calendar with recipes every month for free.

